Tragic Collision: Family's Journey Ends in Disaster
A family from Uttar Pradesh, traveling by motorcycle to their daughter's engineering exam in Gwalior, met a tragic fate when a truck hit them, resulting in their deaths. The accident occurred as they returned from the exam center. The truck driver fled the scene, and police are searching for him.
A devastating incident unfolded in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, as a couple and their teenage daughter from Uttar Pradesh lost their lives when a truck collided with their motorcycle. Chandrapal, his wife Rajshree, and their daughter Arpita were returning from an engineering entrance exam when tragedy struck.
The accident occurred around 3.30 pm on Thursday. A local police official, Mathura Prasad, reported that the family was already deceased by the time help arrived on the scene. Their bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examination as police continue their investigation.
The truck driver fled the scene, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect. The family was in Gwalior to support their daughter in pursuing her academic aspirations, which makes the loss even more poignant. Relatives of the deceased, like Pradeep Kumar, expressed profound grief over the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
