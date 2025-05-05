Missile Strike Sparks Panic at Ben Gurion Airport Amidst Houthi Threats

A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, causing panic among travelers and provoking threats of retaliation from Israel against the group and its Iranian allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would respond to the attack and warned Iran about continuing hostilities. In a statement, the Houthis threatened an aerial blockade on Israel, escalating tensions following Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The incident disrupted air travel, leading several airlines, including Lufthansa and Air France, to cancel flights. Despite this disruption, the Israel Airports Authority announced the resumption of normal operations as the U.S. continues its military operations against the Houthis in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)