Left Menu

Missile Strike Sparks Panic at Ben Gurion Airport Amidst Houthi Threats

A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's main airport, creating panic and triggering threats of retaliation from Israel against the group and its Iranian allies. The incident disrupts air travel as airlines temporarily cancel flights, and raises tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 01:40 IST
Missile Strike Sparks Panic at Ben Gurion Airport Amidst Houthi Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, causing panic among travelers and provoking threats of retaliation from Israel against the group and its Iranian allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would respond to the attack and warned Iran about continuing hostilities. In a statement, the Houthis threatened an aerial blockade on Israel, escalating tensions following Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The incident disrupted air travel, leading several airlines, including Lufthansa and Air France, to cancel flights. Despite this disruption, the Israel Airports Authority announced the resumption of normal operations as the U.S. continues its military operations against the Houthis in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025