Russia's Missile Strike on Lviv: A War Crime?
Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU, is treating Russia's overnight strike on the western Lviv region as a war crime. The missile targeted critical infrastructure near the EU border amidst worsening weather conditions, escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) declared on Friday that the overnight missile strike by Russia on the western Lviv region is being treated as a war crime.
The Oreshnik missile attack aimed to damage significant infrastructure close to Ukraine's border with the European Union.
This incident comes amid deteriorating weather conditions, further heightening tensions between the two nations.
