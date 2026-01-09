Left Menu

Russian Hypersonic Missile Strike Raises Tensions

The Russian military launched a hypersonic missile targeting Ukraine's energy facilities and drone sites, claiming it was in retaliation to a purported Ukrainian drone attack on President Putin's residence. Kyiv has denied attempting such an attack, calling Russia's assertion a lie.

Updated: 09-01-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:10 IST
In a significant escalation, Russia's military announced it fired its advanced hypersonic 'Oreshnik' missile at Ukrainian targets, including energy and drone manufacturing sites. The strike occurred overnight, marking a notable increase in hostilities.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that this military action is a retaliatory measure against an alleged Ukrainian drone attack last December targeting one of President Vladimir Putin's residences.

However, Ukrainian officials have strongly refuted these claims, dismissing the accusations as falsehoods. The situation continues to strain relations further and complicate any efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

