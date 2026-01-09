Russian Hypersonic Missile Strike Raises Tensions

In a significant escalation, Russia's military announced it fired its advanced hypersonic 'Oreshnik' missile at Ukrainian targets, including energy and drone manufacturing sites. The strike occurred overnight, marking a notable increase in hostilities.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that this military action is a retaliatory measure against an alleged Ukrainian drone attack last December targeting one of President Vladimir Putin's residences.

However, Ukrainian officials have strongly refuted these claims, dismissing the accusations as falsehoods. The situation continues to strain relations further and complicate any efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

