Signal Sabotage: Cable Theft Stalls Spain's High-Speed Trains

Thousands of rail passengers faced delays following the theft of signaling cables on a key high-speed rail line in Spain. The incident occurred at four locations between Madrid and Seville, disrupting train services and affecting many returning from a holiday weekend.

Spain's state-owned rail operator, Renfe, advised travelers with early departures from Madrid's Atocha station to reconsider their arrival times to help manage overcrowding. The cable theft specifically targeted the high-speed line in Toledo, as reported by ADIF, the country's railway infrastructure company.

This disruption follows a recent event where a power outage also halted train operations, highlighting vulnerabilities in Spain's transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)