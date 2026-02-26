Left Menu

Preserving Grenfell Tower: A Fight for Memories

Family members of Grenfell Tower fire victims are urging the government to preserve stairwell walls featuring handprints and inscriptions believed to belong to victims or survivors. They seek a judicial review after former deputy PM Angela Rayner's 2025 promise to potentially preserve sections for a memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:51 IST
Preserving Grenfell Tower: A Fight for Memories

Family members of Grenfell Tower fire victims have launched an appeal to the UK government to preserve parts of the building's stairwell walls that allegedly bear handprints and inscriptions from victims or survivors.

The devastating fire in 2017 claimed 72 lives, and deconstruction of the tower started last September, with completion expected in two years. Relatives argue these remnants commemorate the lives lost and want them preserved as a memorial.

Legal action has been initiated after promises by former deputy PM Angela Rayner to consider preservation. However, preservation efforts face challenges due to government decisions to not maintain anything above the ninth floor, where significant handprints were found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Pakistan Senate Greenlights Groundbreaking Virtual Assets Bill 2025

 Pakistan
2
India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

 Global
3
Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

 India
4
Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026