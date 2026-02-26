Preserving Grenfell Tower: A Fight for Memories
Family members of Grenfell Tower fire victims are urging the government to preserve stairwell walls featuring handprints and inscriptions believed to belong to victims or survivors. They seek a judicial review after former deputy PM Angela Rayner's 2025 promise to potentially preserve sections for a memorial.
Family members of Grenfell Tower fire victims have launched an appeal to the UK government to preserve parts of the building's stairwell walls that allegedly bear handprints and inscriptions from victims or survivors.
The devastating fire in 2017 claimed 72 lives, and deconstruction of the tower started last September, with completion expected in two years. Relatives argue these remnants commemorate the lives lost and want them preserved as a memorial.
Legal action has been initiated after promises by former deputy PM Angela Rayner to consider preservation. However, preservation efforts face challenges due to government decisions to not maintain anything above the ninth floor, where significant handprints were found.
(With inputs from agencies.)
