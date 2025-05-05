Copper Heist Halts Spain's High-Speed Rails
Copper thieves disrupted Spain's high-speed train network, leading to travel chaos with stranded passengers. The theft, described as sabotage, halted services and left many waiting at stations. Efforts are underway to restore the network, which is key to Spain's green transport initiatives.
- Country:
- Spain
In a brazen act of sabotage, copper thieves brought Spain's high-speed train network to a halt over the weekend, affecting thousands of travelers and leaving many stranded in stations or trapped on trains overnight. The thefts occurred in four areas within a 10-kilometer radius, causing chaos in the transportation system.
While some services resumed for routes between Madrid and Toledo on Monday, travel to southern cities like Seville and Malaga remained disrupted. This incident follows another event last week where hundreds of passengers were left stuck due to a widespread blackout, highlighting vulnerabilities in the system.
The rapid expansion of Spain's high-speed rail network is part of a broader government effort to decarbonize public transport. However, its extensive reach has made it susceptible to such thefts, with the network crisscrossing remote areas. Authorities are actively working to replace the stolen cables and restore normal service.
