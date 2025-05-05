Transforming Telangana: Rs 2 Lakh Crore Road Projects on Horizon
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the BJP-led NDA government's plan to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in road infrastructure projects in Telangana over the next three to four years. The initiative aims to significantly improve Telangana's roads and national highways, fostering growth in trade, tourism, and investment.
- Country:
- India
The BJP-led NDA government has ambitious plans for Telangana as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari outlines a massive Rs 2 lakh crore investment in road infrastructure over the next three to four years.
At an event marking the unveiling of road projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Gadkari emphasized the doubling of national highways in Telangana over the past decade to 5,000 km.
Gadkari highlighted ongoing roadworks in all 33 districts and expressed confidence in transforming Telangana's image with the new projects. He also proposed water conservation ventures under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, seeking cooperation from the state's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Advances Swiftly with New Developments under CM Saini's Leadership
CM Yogi Unveils Rs 1,500 Crore Development Projects in Gorakhpur
JSW Energy's Ambitious Rs 16,000 Crore Investment in West Bengal
AAP's Sanjeev Arora: A Beacon of Development for Ludhiana West
Arete Group Unveils Major Investment in Gujarat Industrial Park