Left Menu

Transforming Telangana: Rs 2 Lakh Crore Road Projects on Horizon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the BJP-led NDA government's plan to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in road infrastructure projects in Telangana over the next three to four years. The initiative aims to significantly improve Telangana's roads and national highways, fostering growth in trade, tourism, and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:24 IST
Transforming Telangana: Rs 2 Lakh Crore Road Projects on Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led NDA government has ambitious plans for Telangana as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari outlines a massive Rs 2 lakh crore investment in road infrastructure over the next three to four years.

At an event marking the unveiling of road projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Gadkari emphasized the doubling of national highways in Telangana over the past decade to 5,000 km.

Gadkari highlighted ongoing roadworks in all 33 districts and expressed confidence in transforming Telangana's image with the new projects. He also proposed water conservation ventures under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, seeking cooperation from the state's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025