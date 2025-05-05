Transforming Telangana: Rs 2 Lakh Crore Road Projects on Horizon

The BJP-led NDA government has ambitious plans for Telangana as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari outlines a massive Rs 2 lakh crore investment in road infrastructure over the next three to four years.

At an event marking the unveiling of road projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Gadkari emphasized the doubling of national highways in Telangana over the past decade to 5,000 km.

Gadkari highlighted ongoing roadworks in all 33 districts and expressed confidence in transforming Telangana's image with the new projects. He also proposed water conservation ventures under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, seeking cooperation from the state's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)