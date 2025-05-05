Left Menu

Traders' Day Uproar: Palaniswami Slams DMK for Price Surges

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the DMK for not controlling the prices of essential goods and accused them of supporting foreign investments in retail. He emphasized AIADMK's commitment to protecting traders and urged them to stand united against corporate dominance while condemning the DMK's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:29 IST
In a fiery address, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami took the DMK government to task for its alleged inability to control the soaring prices of essential commodities. Speaking at an event organized by a traders' body, Palaniswami accused the ruling party of merely placing blame on traders instead of enacting measures to alleviate price hikes.

Palaniswami pointed fingers at the DMK for supporting Foreign Direct Investment in retail during the UPA regime, despite AIADMK's opposition. He recalled past and recent grievances suffered by traders under the current regime, urging them to remain united. The AIADMK leader pledged his party's unwavering support for small traders against foreign corporate dominance.

Highlighting safety concerns, he alleged that traders are exposed to increased violence during DMK's rule, detailing incidents of attacks and extortion. Palaniswami condemned what he termed the 'anti-trader' stance of the DMK, calling for a political shift to safeguard traders' interests in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

