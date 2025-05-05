Bombay Dyeing Q4 Profits Dwindle by 82.6%

In a significant setback, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd announced an 82.6% plunge in its consolidated profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company's net income dropped sharply to Rs 11.54 crore from Rs 66.46 crore reported during the same period last year, as per a recent regulatory filing.

The company's total income also saw a decline of 12.42%, falling to Rs 395.47 crore from Rs 451.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses were reported at Rs 382.78 crore in the March quarter, reflecting broader financial challenges.

The financial scenario for the entire fiscal year ending March 2025 was equally bleak, with net profits decreasing by 83.4% to Rs 490.16 crore, a steep drop from the Rs 2,948.63 crore recorded in the prior year, which was bolstered by exceptional land parcel sales. Despite the financial downturn, the board has recommended a final dividend of 60% for FY25, equating to Rs 1.20 per equity share. On Monday, shares of Bombay Dyeing settled at Rs 132.80 on BSE, reflecting a 2.04% dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)