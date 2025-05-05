Left Menu

Bombay Dyeing Q4 Profits Dwindle by 82.6%

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd reported an 82.6% decline in consolidated profit for Q4 2025, with net income reducing from Rs 66.46 crore to Rs 11.54 crore. Total income also fell by 12.42% to Rs 395.47 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of 60% for FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:35 IST
Bombay Dyeing Q4 Profits Dwindle by 82.6%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant setback, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd announced an 82.6% plunge in its consolidated profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company's net income dropped sharply to Rs 11.54 crore from Rs 66.46 crore reported during the same period last year, as per a recent regulatory filing.

The company's total income also saw a decline of 12.42%, falling to Rs 395.47 crore from Rs 451.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses were reported at Rs 382.78 crore in the March quarter, reflecting broader financial challenges.

The financial scenario for the entire fiscal year ending March 2025 was equally bleak, with net profits decreasing by 83.4% to Rs 490.16 crore, a steep drop from the Rs 2,948.63 crore recorded in the prior year, which was bolstered by exceptional land parcel sales. Despite the financial downturn, the board has recommended a final dividend of 60% for FY25, equating to Rs 1.20 per equity share. On Monday, shares of Bombay Dyeing settled at Rs 132.80 on BSE, reflecting a 2.04% dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025