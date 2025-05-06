Drone Warfare: Ukraine Strikes Moscow

Ukraine launched a tactical overnight drone attack targeting Moscow, which resulted in the shutdown of the capital's three major airports, according to Russian officials on Wednesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced via the Telegram messaging app that at least five Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed as they approached the city.

In response, Russia's aviation regulatory body, Rosaviatsia, reported that flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports were suspended to ensure air safety during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)