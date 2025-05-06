Left Menu

Drone Warfare: Ukraine Strikes Moscow

Ukraine initiated a drone assault on Moscow, prompting the temporary closure of three main airports. Russian officials confirmed that at least five drones were neutralized. The attack led Rosaviatsia to suspend flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports to maintain air safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 04:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine launched a tactical overnight drone attack targeting Moscow, which resulted in the shutdown of the capital's three major airports, according to Russian officials on Wednesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced via the Telegram messaging app that at least five Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed as they approached the city.

In response, Russia's aviation regulatory body, Rosaviatsia, reported that flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports were suspended to ensure air safety during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

