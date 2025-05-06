Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies
The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies amid speculation over tariff policies and capital inflows into Asia. Concerns were raised regarding potential U.S. semiconductor tariffs and currency appreciation in East Asia. Despite Trump's assertion of tariff benefits, markets remain skeptical and await central bank meetings.
The U.S. dollar softened against key global currencies on Monday, amid ongoing uncertainties regarding President Trump's tariff policies and their economic implications.
The greenback fell to a three-year low against the Taiwan dollar, driven by speculations of Taiwan's passive stance towards currency appreciation as part of a U.S. trade arrangement.
Markets reacted to fears of upcoming U.S. semiconductor tariffs and currency appreciation transfers in East Asia, while Trump maintained his pro-tariff stance, claiming eventual economic benefits.
