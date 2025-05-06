Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

The U.S. dollar softened against key global currencies on Monday, amid ongoing uncertainties regarding President Trump's tariff policies and their economic implications.

The greenback fell to a three-year low against the Taiwan dollar, driven by speculations of Taiwan's passive stance towards currency appreciation as part of a U.S. trade arrangement.

Markets reacted to fears of upcoming U.S. semiconductor tariffs and currency appreciation transfers in East Asia, while Trump maintained his pro-tariff stance, claiming eventual economic benefits.

