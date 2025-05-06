Kashmir Tourism Takes a Hit Amid Rising Tensions

Kashmir's tourism industry on both sides of the border is reeling from the effects of recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. Hotels and houseboats in Indian Kashmir are offering discounts of up to 70% in a bid to attract visitors, but fear lingers following a deadly attack on tourists that killed 26 men.

The situation is equally grim on the Pakistani side, where popular tourist destinations like Neelum Valley have been sealed off amid fears of an impending Indian strike. The economic consequences are dire, with tourism-related businesses experiencing significant losses as cancellations mount.

Local business owners, like Yaseen Tuman in Srinagar, face uncertainty as bookings plummet, leaving accommodations empty despite attempts to draw travelers with reduced rates. Meanwhile, in Pakistan's Pir Chinasi, visitors trickle in despite reassurances of safety, while local economies brace for a challenging season.

