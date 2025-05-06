Left Menu

Kashmir Tourism Takes a Hit Amid Rising Tensions

Tourism in both Indian and Pakistani Kashmir is suffering due to heightened tensions following a deadly attack. Prominent tourist destinations are now deserted, and the economic impact is severe, affecting thousands reliant on tourism. Travel agencies are offering hefty discounts, but fear persists, leading to cancellations.

Updated: 06-05-2025 06:32 IST
Kashmir Tourism Takes a Hit Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kashmir's tourism industry on both sides of the border is reeling from the effects of recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. Hotels and houseboats in Indian Kashmir are offering discounts of up to 70% in a bid to attract visitors, but fear lingers following a deadly attack on tourists that killed 26 men.

The situation is equally grim on the Pakistani side, where popular tourist destinations like Neelum Valley have been sealed off amid fears of an impending Indian strike. The economic consequences are dire, with tourism-related businesses experiencing significant losses as cancellations mount.

Local business owners, like Yaseen Tuman in Srinagar, face uncertainty as bookings plummet, leaving accommodations empty despite attempts to draw travelers with reduced rates. Meanwhile, in Pakistan's Pir Chinasi, visitors trickle in despite reassurances of safety, while local economies brace for a challenging season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

