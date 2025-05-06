Left Menu

Hong Kong's Bold Stand in the Currency Turmoil

Hong Kong's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market as its currency hit a high against the U.S. dollar multiple times. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority purchased billions to sustain the peg. This move aligns with a wider trend in Asian currencies appreciating amid trade speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong's de-facto central bank made a decisive move in the foreign exchange market on Tuesday. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority intervened as the local currency hit the peak of its band against the U.S. dollar for the fourth time this month. This intervention comes amid a broader selloff in the U.S. dollar against low-yielding currencies.

The Authority bought $7.8 billion against the Hong Kong dollar as it continually reached 7.75, pressing against the upper threshold of its exchange rate peg with the U.S. dollar. This peg maintains the currency between 7.75 and 7.85 to the dollar, ensuring stability in the region's financial systems.

This surge echoes movements in other Asian currencies, notably the Taiwan dollar. Analysts struggle to pinpoint the rally's catalysts but suggest Sino-U.S. trade progress and diminishing confidence in the U.S. dollar as potential triggers. The interventions highlight significant implications for Hong Kong's monetary policy and liquidity, as evidenced by the soaring aggregate balance in its banking system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

