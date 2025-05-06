Tenneco Appoints Arvind Chandra as CEO to Drive India's Automotive Growth
Tenneco announced Arvind Chandra as the CEO of its India operations, marking a new phase of strategic growth. Chandra, with vast experience in the automotive sector, will focus on innovation and strengthening customer partnerships, positioning India as a key hub for global manufacturing and excellence.
Global automotive supplier Tenneco has appointed Arvind Chandra as the Chief Executive Officer for its operations in India.
Chandra, who previously served as the India CEO for Aliaxis Group, will oversee all of Tenneco's Indian businesses, focusing on growth, innovation, and strengthening customer relationships.
Under Chandra's leadership, Tenneco aims to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in India and establish the nation as a key global hub while continuing to invest in innovative solutions tailored to market needs.
