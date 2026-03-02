SEBI's New Era: Balancing Regulation with Innovation

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:27 IST
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Highlighting the strengths of India's market regulations, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that the regulator operates on a foundation of trust, transparency, and technology. During an interview with ANI, Pandey detailed the principles guiding his term: trust, transparency, teamwork, and technology, emphasizing a balanced regulatory approach.

Pandey affirmed India's disclosure framework as globally competitive, underscoring its high standards. He stressed the importance of proper regulation in building investor confidence while warning against over-regulation, which could hinder market innovation and growth. Pandey described SEBI's consultative rule-making process, grounded in public feedback and data-driven analyses.

Focusing on technological advancements, Pandey pointed out SEBI's enhanced surveillance infrastructure, ensuring real-time oversight and effective enforcement. Addressing insider trading concerns, he highlighted successful enforcement actions. On IPO activity, Pandey noted India's leading global position in 2025, with SEBI continuing to prioritize timely disclosures as a critical element of market integrity.

