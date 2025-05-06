DoorDash Expands Global Footprint with Deliveroo Acquisition

DoorDash, the well-known food delivery service from the U.S., is set to acquire its British competitor, Deliveroo, for a staggering 2.9 billion pounds. This strategic move will significantly broaden DoorDash's global operations, extending its reach into Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The deal stipulates that DoorDash will pay 180 pence per Deliveroo share, 29 percent higher than the share price prior to the offer's announcement. This marks DoorDash's second substantial international acquisition, following its purchase of Wolt Enterprises in 2022.

Both companies were launched in 2013, capitalizing on smartphone technology to connect eateries with delivery networks. Deliveroo currently operates across nine nations, mainly in the UK and Ireland, but also in parts of Europe, and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)