DoorDash Expands Global Footprint with Deliveroo Acquisition

DoorDash has agreed to acquire Deliveroo for 2.9 billion pounds, marking its second major international purchase in three years. This acquisition expands DoorDash's presence across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, adding to its 2022 purchase of Wolt Enterprises. The deal enhances DoorDash's reach to over 40 markets globally.

Updated: 06-05-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

DoorDash, the well-known food delivery service from the U.S., is set to acquire its British competitor, Deliveroo, for a staggering 2.9 billion pounds. This strategic move will significantly broaden DoorDash's global operations, extending its reach into Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The deal stipulates that DoorDash will pay 180 pence per Deliveroo share, 29 percent higher than the share price prior to the offer's announcement. This marks DoorDash's second substantial international acquisition, following its purchase of Wolt Enterprises in 2022.

Both companies were launched in 2013, capitalizing on smartphone technology to connect eateries with delivery networks. Deliveroo currently operates across nine nations, mainly in the UK and Ireland, but also in parts of Europe, and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

