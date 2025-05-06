Aeroflot Flight's Emergency Landing in Delhi: Safety First!

An Aeroflot flight en route from Bangkok to Moscow had to make an emergency landing in Delhi, a source revealed on Tuesday. The aircraft carried more than 400 passengers.

The Boeing 777-300 ER, operating as flight SU273, was diverted following reports of suspected fumes in the cabin. The plane safely landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 3:50 pm.

Efforts to contact the Russian carrier Aeroflot for comments were unsuccessful at the time this report was published. The incident was tracked by flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)