Aeroflot Flight's Emergency Landing in Delhi: Safety First!

An Aeroflot flight from Bangkok to Moscow, carrying over 400 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing in Delhi due to suspected fumes in the cabin. The Boeing 777-300 ER landed safely at around 3:50 pm on Tuesday. Aeroflot officials could not be reached for comments.

Updated: 06-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:56 IST
An Aeroflot flight en route from Bangkok to Moscow had to make an emergency landing in Delhi, a source revealed on Tuesday. The aircraft carried more than 400 passengers.

The Boeing 777-300 ER, operating as flight SU273, was diverted following reports of suspected fumes in the cabin. The plane safely landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 3:50 pm.

Efforts to contact the Russian carrier Aeroflot for comments were unsuccessful at the time this report was published. The incident was tracked by flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

