Hyundai Accelerates: New Beginnings in Talegaon

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to begin operations at its recently acquired manufacturing plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra. The plant, acquired from General Motors, is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The move aligns with Hyundai's continued investment in India, as the company also announced a significant financial commitment towards upgrading its Chennai facility. This step is part of Hyundai's longstanding vision to position India as a core manufacturing hub.

Having been in operation for 29 years, Hyundai Motor India has notably contributed to global sales, accounting for 18.5 percent of Hyundai's international volumes as of 2024.

