Hyundai Accelerates: New Beginnings in Talegaon
Hyundai Motor India Ltd plans to start operations at its newly acquired Talegaon facility in Maharashtra by the end of 2025. The company has invested significantly in modernizing its Chennai plant, highlighting its commitment to India's manufacturing sector since its inception 29 years ago.
- Country:
- India
Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to begin operations at its recently acquired manufacturing plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra. The plant, acquired from General Motors, is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2025.
The move aligns with Hyundai's continued investment in India, as the company also announced a significant financial commitment towards upgrading its Chennai facility. This step is part of Hyundai's longstanding vision to position India as a core manufacturing hub.
Having been in operation for 29 years, Hyundai Motor India has notably contributed to global sales, accounting for 18.5 percent of Hyundai's international volumes as of 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyundai
- Manufacturing
- Talegaon
- Chennai
- Investment
- General Motors
- Facility
- India
- Production
- Automobile
ALSO READ
Arete Group Unveils Major Investment in Gujarat Industrial Park
TREVOC Group's Bold Investment in Tier-2 Cities' Real Estate
Toshiba Energizes Telangana: Major Investment in Manufacturing Expansion
IGI Shines with Profit Surge and Strategic Investments
AIFs Redefine Real Estate Investment in India: The Rs 74,000 Crore Journey