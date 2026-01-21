Left Menu

Tata Group Eyes Investment and Development Opportunities in Telangana

The Tata Group has shown interest in collaborating with the Telangana government on the Musi Riverfront Project and considers investing in AI data centers, semiconductors, and EV manufacturing. Discussions at the World Economic Forum included plans for the Musi Riverfront, sports development, and hospitality sector growth in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:26 IST
The Tata Group has expressed a keen interest in partnering with the Telangana government on the Musi Riverfront Project, signaling a possible investment pathway in AI data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, and the electric vehicle sector.

During a breakfast meeting with Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran shared the group's positive outlook on future investments in the state, leveraging its robust talent pool and advanced infrastructure.

The discussion highlighted the state's ambitious projects, including the transformation of the Musi Riverfront, the development of a night-time economy, plans for a Young India Sports University, and the expansion of the hospitality sector with new hotel establishments in temple towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

