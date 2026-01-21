Tata Group Eyes Investment and Development Opportunities in Telangana

The Tata Group has expressed a keen interest in partnering with the Telangana government on the Musi Riverfront Project, signaling a possible investment pathway in AI data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, and the electric vehicle sector.

During a breakfast meeting with Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran shared the group's positive outlook on future investments in the state, leveraging its robust talent pool and advanced infrastructure.

The discussion highlighted the state's ambitious projects, including the transformation of the Musi Riverfront, the development of a night-time economy, plans for a Young India Sports University, and the expansion of the hospitality sector with new hotel establishments in temple towns.

