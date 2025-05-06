Left Menu

Inflation and Credit Outlook: Moody's Analysis on Argentina

Moody's anticipates Argentina's inflation rate reaching 30% by year-end, with possible downward revisions. Senior analyst Jaime Reusche hinted at a gradual upgrade of Argentina's sovereign credit rating due to improvements, although caution remains in adjusting expectations too swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:50 IST
Moody's, a prominent ratings agency, forecasts a 30% inflation rate for Argentina by the end of the current year, with potential for downward adjustment. This development surfaced during a recent event.

According to Jaime Reusche, a vice president and senior credit officer within Moody's sovereign risk group, there is cautious optimism about the possibility of upgrading Argentina's sovereign credit rating.

The potential rating uplift would be a gradual process as Moody's carefully evaluates Argentina's economic improvements and manages expectations accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

