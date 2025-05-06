Left Menu

Radico Khaitan's Impressive Profit Surge: A Leap in Premiumization

Radico Khaitan Ltd reported a 70.8% increase in net profit to Rs 92.07 crore for Q4 FY25, driven by 28% volume growth. Revenue rose by 15.16% to Rs 4,485.42 crore. The company plans to launch two luxury brands and enter the super-premium whisky segment, signaling a strong premiumization strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:06 IST
Radico Khaitan Ltd, a leading liquor manufacturer, announced a remarkable 70.8% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 92.07 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This growth was largely driven by a 28% surge in volume, marking the company's strongest quarterly performance in three years.

Revenue from operations increased by 15.16%, totaling Rs 4,485.42 crore, compared to Rs 3,894.63 crore in the same period the previous year. The company's volume in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) hit 9.15 million cases, with its Prestige & Above brands contributing significantly to this increase.

Looking forward, Radico Khaitan plans to expand its premium product lineup by launching two luxury brands in Q1 FY26 and entering the super-premium whisky segment. This strategic move aligns with the firm's goal of sustained growth and enhanced profitability, as detailed by Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

