AVG Logistics Secures Long-Term Indian Railways Parcel Train Contract
AVG Logistics Limited has landed a six-year contract with Indian Railways to lease a Parcel Cargo Express Train connecting Agartala to Delhi and Ludhiana. The deal will yield significant revenue and bolster the company's green logistics initiatives while enhancing transportation service reliability across challenging terrains.
- Country:
- India
AVG Logistics Limited has announced securing a significant six-year contract with Indian Railways. The agreement involves the lease of a Parcel Cargo Express Train, which will operate between Agartala and Ludhiana/Delhi, ensuring seamless cargo movement across a distance of 2768 kilometers.
The train, capable of carrying up to 484 tonnes per trip, will undertake four trips monthly, amounting to a total of 313 trips within the contract period. The service aims to enhance connectivity, with each journey expected to take 90 hours.
Commenting on the new venture, AVG's Managing Director & CEO, Sanjay Gupta, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He highlighted the contract's role in boosting the company's revenue, projected at approximately Rs. 198 Crore over its duration, while aligning with AVG's sustainability goals by increasing the share of green logistics in their operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
