Railways' Strategic Plan to Prevent Stampedes

The Railway Ministry is taking decisive steps to prevent stampede-like scenarios at its stations and on trains, a response to crowded events such as festivals and sports gatherings. Railway officials are advised to assess upcoming crowds and implement strategies to manage them efficiently.

In the aftermath of a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in February 2025, resulting in 18 fatalities, the Ministry has mandated all divisions to prepare comprehensive event lists. This proactive strategy aims to inform and equip railway departments for effective crowd management.

The Ministry's directive, dated May 1, 2025, emphasizes the creation of joint action plans involving multiple departments to handle expected challenges. Instructions include setting up holding areas, running special trains, and boosting security to ensure passenger safety and maintain operational normalcy during high-traffic periods.

