Bridging Nations: India-UK Free Trade Agreement Sealed
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement concluded on May 6, 2025, following a series of negotiations commencing in January 2022. The process involved multiple rounds and a temporary pause due to elections. Key figures included Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK's Jonathan Reynolds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marked its conclusion on May 6, 2025, after a comprehensive series of discussions and negotiations.
The journey began on May 4, 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled an Enhanced Trade Partnership, setting a framework for negotiations.
Despite a temporary pause due to elections, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart persisted, culminating in the finalization of the agreement and a Double Contribution Convention pact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
