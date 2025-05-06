Bridging Nations: India-UK Free Trade Agreement Sealed

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marked its conclusion on May 6, 2025, after a comprehensive series of discussions and negotiations.

The journey began on May 4, 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled an Enhanced Trade Partnership, setting a framework for negotiations.

Despite a temporary pause due to elections, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart persisted, culminating in the finalization of the agreement and a Double Contribution Convention pact.

