Godrej's Impressive Q4: Profit Rebounds and Strategic Growth in Key Markets

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 411.9 crore for Q4 FY2025, reversing a loss from the previous year. The company witnessed notable volume growth in India and Indonesia while tackling urban consumption headwinds and rising palm oil prices impacting profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced a significant turnaround for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 411.9 crore. This marks a notable improvement over the Rs 1,893.21 crore loss endured in the same period last year due to impairments in its Africa business.

The company attributed its improved performance to a strong volume growth within the domestic market, bolstered by its major brands like Good Knight, Cinthol, and HIT. Despite economic challenges, these brands helped drive organic consolidated sales up by 7% in INR terms, while overall expenses were contained at Rs 3,000.84 crore.

While India's market performance was solid, managing director Sudhir Sitapati noted the pressures from rising palm oil prices adversely affecting margins. However, double-digit growth in the household insecticides sector offset some of these challenges, and continued market penetration in Africa, USA, and Middle East was highlighted as the company declared a 500% interim dividend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

