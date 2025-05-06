Historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement Set to Transform Economic Landscapes

The recently announced Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK has been hailed as a historic moment, expected to significantly boost job creation and economic growth in both countries. This landmark deal, announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, comes as a result of three years of negotiations, aiming to deepen bilateral trade ties.

Key stakeholders, including the India Global Forum and the Confederation of Indian Industry, have celebrated the agreement as a transformative accord that will diversify global supply chains and foster a more business-friendly environment. With a target to double bilateral trade to over GBP 80 billion within five years, the trade pact is set to turbocharge investments, unlocking substantial export opportunities for labor-intensive sectors.

The agreement also promises to enhance trade and investment collaboration across various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, and services. Crucially, it includes provisions for tariff reductions and market access, particularly in sectors like textiles, marine products, and automotive. This FTA is not only poised to redefine the economic partnership between the two nations but also to support sustainable growth and innovation, paving the way for a strategic and comprehensive future relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)