Milestone Trade Pact Boosts TVS Motor's Global Ambitions
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement marks a significant milestone, opening new market opportunities for Indian firms like TVS Motor Company. The agreement will aid TVS's British brand, Norton, in scaling faster, thus enhancing trade links and catalyzing trade, investment, and job creation in both nations.
- Country:
- India
The successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is being hailed as a 'significant milestone' that opens up vast opportunities for Indian businesses, including TVS Motor Company, to access new markets. A top official from the company expressed optimism about the agreement's potential.
For TVS Motor Company, the FTA will notably benefit its British brand, 'Norton', facilitating faster scaling operations. Managing Director Sudarshan Venu noted the alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to enhance global trade links.
The historic trade deal, sealed alongside a double contribution convention, is poised to boost trade, investment, and job creation in both India and the United Kingdom, furthering economic growth as celebrated by leaders from both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women at the Heart of Jordan’s Creative Economy: UN Pushes for Gender Equity
Goldman Sachs: Indian Economy Shielded But Stock Markets Entwined with US
Competition Commission's Role in the Digital Economy Under Review
Vance and Modi Pave the Way for Landmark US-India Trade Deal
Driving Skills Forward: NSDC Partners with Rapido to Boost Gig Economy