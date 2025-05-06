Left Menu

Milestone Trade Pact Boosts TVS Motor's Global Ambitions

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement marks a significant milestone, opening new market opportunities for Indian firms like TVS Motor Company. The agreement will aid TVS's British brand, Norton, in scaling faster, thus enhancing trade links and catalyzing trade, investment, and job creation in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is being hailed as a 'significant milestone' that opens up vast opportunities for Indian businesses, including TVS Motor Company, to access new markets. A top official from the company expressed optimism about the agreement's potential.

For TVS Motor Company, the FTA will notably benefit its British brand, 'Norton', facilitating faster scaling operations. Managing Director Sudarshan Venu noted the alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to enhance global trade links.

The historic trade deal, sealed alongside a double contribution convention, is poised to boost trade, investment, and job creation in both India and the United Kingdom, furthering economic growth as celebrated by leaders from both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

