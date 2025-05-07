Trump Announces India's Tariff Concession

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that India has agreed to reduce its high tariffs on American goods to zero. This move, he claims, is a result of his administration's persistent efforts to negotiate better trade terms.

Trump made these remarks while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, accompanied by visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The discussion focused on the US-Canada trade relationship and Trump's intention to make America open for business.

Previously, Trump had labeled India as the 'tariff king' due to its high import taxes. However, he noted optimism about ongoing trade negotiations with India and anticipated reaching an amicable agreement soon.

