Trump Announces India's Tariff Concession
US President Donald Trump claims India has agreed to eliminate its high tariffs on American goods. Trump praised the concession as a significant victory, attributing the deal to his administration's efforts. He discussed the topic alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasizing open US business policies.
In a significant development, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that India has agreed to reduce its high tariffs on American goods to zero. This move, he claims, is a result of his administration's persistent efforts to negotiate better trade terms.
Trump made these remarks while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, accompanied by visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The discussion focused on the US-Canada trade relationship and Trump's intention to make America open for business.
Previously, Trump had labeled India as the 'tariff king' due to its high import taxes. However, he noted optimism about ongoing trade negotiations with India and anticipated reaching an amicable agreement soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- India
- tariffs
- trade deal
- US
- Prime Minister
- Oval Office
- negotiations
- bilateral trade
- Canada
ALSO READ
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions
South Korea and US Trade Talks: Paving the Path to Prosperity
Ancestral Homecoming: Usha Vance's Anticipated Visit to Vadluru
South Korea and US to Tackle Trade and Alliance Strengthening Talks
Emma Raducanu's Focused Return to Madrid Open