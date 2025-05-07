Left Menu

Trump Announces India's Tariff Concession

US President Donald Trump claims India has agreed to eliminate its high tariffs on American goods. Trump praised the concession as a significant victory, attributing the deal to his administration's efforts. He discussed the topic alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasizing open US business policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that India has agreed to reduce its high tariffs on American goods to zero. This move, he claims, is a result of his administration's persistent efforts to negotiate better trade terms.

Trump made these remarks while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, accompanied by visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The discussion focused on the US-Canada trade relationship and Trump's intention to make America open for business.

Previously, Trump had labeled India as the 'tariff king' due to its high import taxes. However, he noted optimism about ongoing trade negotiations with India and anticipated reaching an amicable agreement soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

