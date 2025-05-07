Left Menu

Asian Airlines Reroute Flights Amidst India-Pakistan Escalation

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, several Asian airlines are rerouting or canceling flights to Europe. Taiwanese and Korean airlines have adjusted routes for safety, with affected flights avoiding Pakistani airspace. Taiwan's airlines adapt contingency plans amid ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting long-haul routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several Asian airlines announced on Wednesday that they are rerouting or canceling flights to Europe due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The recent conflict, marked by India's strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, resulted in Pakistan claiming to have downed five Indian jets — the worst escalation in over two decades between the nuclear-armed nations.

Taiwan's EVA Air stated that it would adjust its Europe-bound flights to avoid the affected airspace around India and Pakistan, prioritizing passenger safety. Notably, a flight from Vienna was returned to its origin, and one from Taipei to Milan was scheduled to stop in Vienna for refueling.

Korean Air has also been steering clear of Pakistani airspace on its route between South Korea's Incheon and Dubai, according to Yonhap News Agency. Meanwhile, Taiwan's China Airlines has activated its contingency plan, although further details remain undisclosed. Notably, some Taiwanese flights now avoid Russian airspace due to their country's alignment with Western sanctions against Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

