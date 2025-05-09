FY 2024-25: IIFCL Posts All-Time High Lending and Profitability Numbers

India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has reached a historic milestone in its financial and operational journey by posting its highest-ever annual performance in terms of sanctions, disbursements, and profitability for the fiscal year 2024-25. The government-owned financial institution, instrumental in financing infrastructure projects across India, has registered landmark figures, reflecting sustained momentum in infrastructure financing, operational efficiency, and financial prudence.

Record-Breaking Annual Sanctions and Disbursements

IIFCL sanctioned a staggering Rs. 51,124 Crore and disbursed Rs. 28,501 Crore during FY 2024-25. These figures significantly surpass the previous year’s performance of Rs. 42,309 Crore in sanctions and Rs. 22,356 Crore in disbursements—translating to a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of approximately 21% in sanctions and 28% in disbursements.

The cumulative figures as of March 31, 2025, stood at Rs. 3.06 Lakh Crore for sanctions and Rs. 1.56 Lakh Crore for disbursements, showcasing the long-term financing commitment of the company. Notably, about 55% of these cumulative totals were achieved in the last five years alone, signaling accelerated infrastructure lending and strong policy implementation. On a consolidated basis, IIFCL’s sanctions and disbursements reached ~Rs. 3.53 Lakh Crore and ~Rs. 1.79 Lakh Crore, respectively.

Exceptional Profitability with Double-Digit Growth

FY 2024-25 also marked IIFCL’s most profitable year ever. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached Rs. 2,776 Crore, up by ~37% from Rs. 2,029 Crore in FY 2023-24. Similarly, Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by ~39% to Rs. 2,165 Crore, compared to Rs. 1,552 Crore the previous year. This also marks a phenomenal ~42x increase in PAT over FY 2019-20, emphasizing consistent and substantial growth under strategic leadership.

Strengthened Financial Base and Net Worth

IIFCL’s net worth rose by ~15% to Rs. 16,395 Crore in FY 2024-25 from Rs. 14,266 Crore in the previous fiscal. Compared to FY 2019-20 (net worth: Rs. 10,306 Crore), the increase stands at ~59%, giving the company a solid foundation to expand its loan book and undertake larger infrastructure projects. This growth enhances IIFCL’s capacity to lend and increases the permissible exposure limits for large-ticket projects.

Significant Improvement in Asset Quality

Maintaining the balance between growth and asset quality, IIFCL reported a marked reduction in its Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). The Gross NPA ratio improved to 1.11%, down from 1.61% in FY 2023-24 and drastically lower than the 19.70% recorded in March 2020. Similarly, Net NPA ratio decreased to 0.35%, compared to 0.46% in FY 2023-24 and 9.75% in FY 2020.

Furthermore, the credit quality of IIFCL’s portfolio has significantly improved—~93% of its assets are now rated ‘A’ and above as of March 2025, a steady rise from ~88% in March 2024 and just ~43% in March 2020. IIFCL’s Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stands at a robust 23.44%, well above regulatory norms, reinforcing its financial resilience.

Expanding Loan Portfolio and Strategic Investments

The company’s standalone loan portfolio grew by ~37% y-o-y, reaching Rs. 69,904 Crore in FY 2024-25 from Rs. 51,017 Crore in FY 2023-24. This expansion aligns with India’s growing infrastructure needs and the government’s focus on capital expenditure-led growth.

In addition to conventional lending, IIFCL has strategically diversified its participation in the infrastructure finance ecosystem by investing in Infrastructure Bonds and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). Launched in FY 2021-22, this initiative has gained strong traction, with Rs. 29,102 Crore invested in Bonds and Rs. 14,220 Crore in InvITs as of March 2025. These long-tenor investments are critical for deepening debt markets and ensuring steady capital flow to long-gestation infrastructure projects.

A Track Record of Sustained Excellence

Under the stewardship of Dr. P.R. Jaishankar, Managing Director of IIFCL, the company has posted record-breaking performance for the fifth consecutive year. This consistent trajectory underscores IIFCL’s role as a reliable pillar in India’s infrastructure financing landscape.

Dr. Jaishankar emphasized that IIFCL’s mission to promote sustainable infrastructure growth is being accomplished with a balanced approach to profitability, portfolio quality, and strategic investments. The company’s ability to manage risk, leverage capital efficiently, and align with national infrastructure goals positions it as a pivotal player in India’s economic development roadmap.