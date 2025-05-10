Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district resulted in the deaths of five individuals as two speeding motorcycles collided. The incident occurred on the Amarwada-Chourai Road. A sixth person was injured and is receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:06 IST
An unfortunate accident claimed the lives of five young men in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 12.15 am on the Amarwada-Chourai Road, involving two speeding motorcycles, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta.

The collision involved two motorcycles, each carrying three riders. Tragically, only one out of the six individuals involved survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Surkhram Yadav, 21; Ayush Yadav, 19; Shahjad Khan, 19; Vikram Uikey, 18; and Avinash Uikey, 18. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

