CTI Urges Trade Boycott with China and Turkey

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) made a significant appeal on Monday, urging more than 700 business organizations in the nation's capital to halt trade with China and Turkey.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal criticized China's unfriendly stance, despite the nation's economic gains from Indian markets. He further stressed the need to reassess economic dependencies on nations like China and Turkey.

Echoing this, CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora called for an immediate ban on Chinese imports, highlighting concerns about the lack of proper labeling on imports, which poses a risk to the country's interests.

