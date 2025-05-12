CTI Urges Trade Boycott with China and Turkey
The Chamber of Trade and Industry has urged over 700 business groups in India's capital to cease trading with China and Turkey. This call follows China's and Turkey's positions on Indo-Pak conflict issues. The CTI also advises reducing economic reliance on these nations, emphasizing on tourism with Turkey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) made a significant appeal on Monday, urging more than 700 business organizations in the nation's capital to halt trade with China and Turkey.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal criticized China's unfriendly stance, despite the nation's economic gains from Indian markets. He further stressed the need to reassess economic dependencies on nations like China and Turkey.
Echoing this, CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora called for an immediate ban on Chinese imports, highlighting concerns about the lack of proper labeling on imports, which poses a risk to the country's interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CTI
- trade boycott
- China
- Turkey
- India
- Brijesh Goyal
- Gurmeet Arora
- tourism
- economy
- imports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
India's Export Revolution: Untapped Potential in a Growing Economy
Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem
Landmark Rs 63,000 Crore Deal: India to Acquire 26 Rafale Marine Jets