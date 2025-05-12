Left Menu

CTI Urges Trade Boycott with China and Turkey

The Chamber of Trade and Industry has urged over 700 business groups in India's capital to cease trading with China and Turkey. This call follows China's and Turkey's positions on Indo-Pak conflict issues. The CTI also advises reducing economic reliance on these nations, emphasizing on tourism with Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:41 IST
CTI Urges Trade Boycott with China and Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) made a significant appeal on Monday, urging more than 700 business organizations in the nation's capital to halt trade with China and Turkey.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal criticized China's unfriendly stance, despite the nation's economic gains from Indian markets. He further stressed the need to reassess economic dependencies on nations like China and Turkey.

Echoing this, CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora called for an immediate ban on Chinese imports, highlighting concerns about the lack of proper labeling on imports, which poses a risk to the country's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025