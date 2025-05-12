FAA Takes Action: Proposed Flight Cuts at Newark Airport Amid Infrastructure and Staffing Challenges

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced plans on Monday to propose flight cuts at Newark Liberty International Airport, citing significant issues with air traffic controller staffing, ongoing runway construction, and outdated equipment. This decision includes implementing a new ground delay program at Newark, driven by ongoing air traffic control staffing challenges.

The FAA emphasized that the current operational capacity at Newark Liberty is unsustainable, leading to a two-day meeting with airlines to discuss strategic flight reductions. The proposal suggests a reduced hourly rate of 28 arrivals and 28 departures during runway construction, a measure believed to moderate overscheduling and mitigate delays and cancellations.

Recent telecommunications outages at Newark, coupled with aging infrastructure, have intensified pressure on flight operations. Following serious disruptions, the FAA is now urgently addressing the shortfall in air traffic controllers, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy advocating for billions in investments to revamp air traffic systems nationwide.

