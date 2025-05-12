Left Menu

Trump's Airplane Gift From Qatar Sparks Debate

Former President Donald Trump defended his decision to accept a plane from Qatar's royal family, citing Boeing's delays with Air Force One. Trump emphasized the U.S. role in Gulf security and assured that the gift won't be used for personal travel post-presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:20 IST
Former President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by announcing plans to accept an airplane from the Qatari royal family. Trump argued that the offer was a result of Boeing's repeated delays in delivering a new Air Force One, presenting the gift as a pragmatic solution.

Trump further stated that the United States has played a critical role in maintaining the safety of Qatar and other Gulf countries. He reassured the public that the aircraft will not be utilized for personal travel once his presidential term is over.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions, with some questioning the implications of accepting such a gift from a foreign government. The former President has insisted that his actions are justified, based on the prolonged aircraft delivery timeline by Boeing.

