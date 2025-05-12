Left Menu

Power Outage Disrupts London Underground Network

A power outage in south London caused significant disruptions on the London Underground network, suspending multiple lines. The Transport for London website informed that several subway lines faced severe delays and partial suspensions. The disruption's cause remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:59 IST
Power Outage Disrupts London Underground Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, a power outage in south London led to multiple disruptions across the London Underground network, affecting commuters citywide. London's transport authority confirmed the incident, which resulted in suspensions and severe delays on various subway lines.

The disruption, reportedly linked to a brief National Grid issue, caused several stations to close temporarily, notably in central London. The Transport for London website highlighted that at least two lines were suspended, with three others facing significant delays.

A spokesperson for Transport for London informed the PA news agency that the outage, lasting only minutes, had a widespread impact, shutting down sections of the network. The exact cause behind the power failure was still unknown as investigations continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025