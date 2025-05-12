Power Outage Disrupts London Underground Network

On Monday, a power outage in south London led to multiple disruptions across the London Underground network, affecting commuters citywide. London's transport authority confirmed the incident, which resulted in suspensions and severe delays on various subway lines.

The disruption, reportedly linked to a brief National Grid issue, caused several stations to close temporarily, notably in central London. The Transport for London website highlighted that at least two lines were suspended, with three others facing significant delays.

A spokesperson for Transport for London informed the PA news agency that the outage, lasting only minutes, had a widespread impact, shutting down sections of the network. The exact cause behind the power failure was still unknown as investigations continued.

