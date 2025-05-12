Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

The dollar surged on Monday after the U.S. and China reached a temporary truce in their trade war, agreeing to cut tariffs in hopes of averting a global economic downturn.

Under the agreement, the U.S. will reduce additional tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China will lower duties on U.S. imports to 10% from 125% for the next 90 days. The news exceeded investor expectations, driving up U.S. stocks and boosting the dollar's performance against major currencies.

The dollar index climbed 1.2% to 101.58. This shift in trade relations also prompted traders to reassess the likelihood of future interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve as market conditions improved.

(With inputs from agencies.)