U.S.-China Tariff Truce: A Boon for E-commerce Giants

An agreement between the U.S. and China lowers tariffs on imported goods but does not reinstate the 'de minimis' duty exemption. The temporary tariff reduction benefits online retailers like Shein and Temu, allowing them to restock bulk shipments in U.S. warehouses and adapt their business models.

Updated: 13-05-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An agreement between the United States and China to temporarily cut tariffs marks a significant moment for online retail giants Shein and Temu, although it stops short of reinstating a no-duty exemption for small packages. The deal provides a 90-day window allowing these e-commerce platforms to import bulk shipments at lower costs. This development is poised to impact their business strategies significantly.

Previously, the removal of the 'de minimis' policy had subjected low-value Chinese imports to tariffs as high as 145%, jeopardizing the business models of companies like Shein and Temu, which thrive on delivering low-cost items to U.S. consumers. However, with the new temporary tariff cut, these companies plan to restock U.S. warehouses to brace for potential uplifts in duty rates.

While the tariff relief is a welcome reprieve for e-commerce platforms, industry experts note that the absence of the 'de minimis' policy in the latest trade announcements suggests a permanent change in how global commerce will adapt. As Shein and Temu reconsider their supply chain strategies, including bulk imports via container ships, Amazon's entry into haul services presents an evolving competitive landscape in the retail market.

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

