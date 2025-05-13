Left Menu

Tariffs and Inflation: Navigating Economic Challenges

The implementation of President Trump's tariffs is likely to have slightly increased inflation in recent months. Economists predict a continued rise in consumer prices as tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China take effect. Despite deals to reduce some tariffs, inflationary pressures remain a concern.

Updated: 13-05-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:48 IST
Inflation appears to have ticked upward last month as President Trump's comprehensive tariffs began to take effect, a shift that economists expect will become increasingly pronounced in the coming months. Forecasts suggest consumer prices rose by 2.4% in April year-on-year, remaining stable from March but lower than earlier this year.

Tuesdays report is anticipated to offer an initial glimpse into how the tariffs might influence the prices Americans pay for everyday commodities and luxury goods. While tariffs from Mexico and Canada were enacted in February, data suggest their impact on April prices was modest.

The Trump administration recently negotiated a deal with China to markedly reduce tariffs, yet U.S. import taxes remain historically high. Economists warn of continuing inflation pressures, even as new agreements attempt to mitigate broader economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

