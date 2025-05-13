Left Menu

Leander Paes Honored with Prestigious P C Chandra Puraskaar

Tennis icon Leander Paes received the renowned P C Chandra Puraskaar on May 11, 2025, at Kolkata's Science City Auditorium. This award celebrates excellence and recognizes individuals contributing significantly to India, with past recipients including notable figures across different fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:10 IST
Leander Paes Honored with Prestigious P C Chandra Puraskaar
Leander Paes Conferred with the Prestigious P C Chandra Puraskaar 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Tennis legend Leander Paes has been awarded the esteemed P C Chandra Puraskaar, one of India's most prestigious honors. The award ceremony took place on May 11, 2025, at the Science City Auditorium in Kolkata, drawing the attendance of prominent dignitaries and celebrating the significant contributions of distinguished Indians.

Instituted by the P C Chandra Group, the award is given annually on the birthday of its founder, Shri Purna Chandra Chandra. It recognizes those who have achieved excellence across various domains, with past laureates including ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, boxer Mary Kom, and musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. The award carries an honorarium of Rs20,00,000, celebrating its 32nd year as a private institution's illustrious accolade.

Since its inception, the P C Chandra Puraskaar has been dedicated to honoring individuals who embody the spirit of excellence. Leander Paes, known for winning 18 Grand Slam titles and representing India in seven consecutive Olympics, exemplifies this. The award ceremony underscores the commitment of the P C Chandra Group to social responsibility and its enduring legacy in various sectors, including jewelry, software, and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

