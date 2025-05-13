India's Major Ports Sail to New Heights with 4.3% Cargo Surge

In a significant achievement, India's major ports have posted a 4.3% surge in cargo handling, reaching 855 million tonnes in the fiscal year 2024-25, a government statement confirmed on Tuesday. The upswing was predominantly driven by a 10% rise in container throughput, a 13% increase in fertilizer cargo, and a 3% bump in POL cargo handling.

The twelve major ports, including Paradip and Deendayal, collectively underpinned this growth by surpassing the 150 million-tonne milestone, highlighting their crucial role in maritime trade. Notably, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority achieved a record 7.3 million TEUs, marking a 13.5% year-on-year increase.

Further bolstering port-led industrialization, Indian ports have earmarked 962 acres for development, aiming to generate substantial revenues and attract significant investments. Private initiatives have also seen a three-fold jump in PPP projects, reinforcing investor trust and highlighting a robust future for India's port sector.

