Medikids and Blue Filter Win 2025 IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has officially announced the recipients of the 2025 IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics, recognizing two transformative projects that exemplify the application of Islamic economic principles to address real-world development challenges. This year’s awards underscore the innovative power of waqf and sustainable technology solutions to drive social impact across the Muslim world.

Celebrating Impact and Innovation in Islamic Economics

Established in 1988 as the “IsDB Prize in Islamic Economics, Banking, and Finance,” the prestigious award has evolved significantly over the decades. Since 2020, it has been offered alternately under two categories: Development Achievement and Knowledge Contribution. The 1446H (2025) cycle focuses on Development Achievement, honoring initiatives that have successfully addressed pressing socio-economic issues within IsDB member countries and Muslim communities globally.

First Prize: Medikids’ Sustainable Waqf Model in Indonesia

Taking home the first-place prize is Medikids, a groundbreaking waqf-based dental clinic initiative founded in 2018 in Indonesia. Medikids was conceived to tackle long-standing challenges in the management and sustainability of waqf institutions. The project creatively merges dental healthcare services with the Islamic endowment (waqf) system to ensure continuous funding and impactful service delivery.

Medikids achieved financial stability within three years of its establishment, a remarkable feat for any social enterprise. By its second year, it had already launched a scholarship program to support the education and training of future healthcare professionals. Uniquely, a portion of Medikids' net profits is earmarked as cash waqf — a reinvestment mechanism dedicated to enhancing existing waqf assets and funding a range of social welfare activities.

The IsDB Prize Selection Committee lauded Medikids for its alignment with Islamic economics, stating:

“It serves the important role of civil society waqf in supporting the mission of a combined health sector and education sector, serving the underprivileged component of society. The waqf-based model is considered sustainable due to its appropriate earning incentive framework, which is in harmony with the principles of Islamic economics.”

Third Prize: Blue Filter’s Eco-Innovative Water Purification System

While no second prize was awarded this year, the third-place recognition went to the Blue Filter initiative, a forward-looking technological project designed to purify water using natural filtration combined with advanced automation. The prototype developed by Blue Filter is capable of removing dangerous pollutants, including nitrates, chloride, and heavy metals — elements that pose severe health risks and hinder sustainable development in many regions.

The Blue Filter system is notable for its real-time monitoring and loss management capabilities, ensuring efficient water usage and minimizing waste. The technology is designed with scalability in mind and aligns with the strategic priorities of the IsDB, particularly in areas of food and water security.

The Selection Committee commended the innovation, stating:

“It provides a potential solution for IsDB member countries while aligning with the strategic goals of the IsDB. The model emphasizing blue and bio elements has rendered it more appealing than alternative solutions that are generally contaminated with chemicals.”

No Second Prize Awarded

In an unusual move, the Prize Committee decided to withhold the second-place award, a decision that underscores the high standards upheld by the IsDB in assessing project effectiveness, innovation, and alignment with Islamic economic values.

Global Recognition at the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers

The winners of the 2025 IsDB Prize will be honored at the upcoming IsDB Group Annual Meetings, which are scheduled to take place from May 19 to 22, 2025, in Algiers, Algeria. This high-profile event brings together policymakers, development professionals, scholars, and financiers to foster collaborative efforts for global development rooted in Islamic values.

Endorsement from IsDB Leadership

Congratulating the winners, HE Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the IsDB Group, emphasized the role of the Prize as a catalyst for innovation within the field of Islamic economics.

“The IsDB Prize serves as a key driver of strategic significance, promoting the transformation of knowledge and principles of Islamic economics into actionable initiatives and innovative projects aimed at fostering comprehensive economic development,” Dr. Al Jasser said.

The selection process for the prize is coordinated by the IsDB Institute and involves a rigorous review by a panel of renowned experts and scholars.

A Vision for the Future

As global challenges ranging from healthcare access to water scarcity intensify, the recognition of projects like Medikids and Blue Filter demonstrates the enduring relevance of Islamic economics in crafting sustainable and socially responsible development models. The IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement is not just an award — it is a beacon that illuminates the pathways where faith, innovation, and development converge.