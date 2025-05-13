Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years: KASSIA's Platinum Jubilee Marks a Milestone for Karnataka's MSMEs

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to inaugurate the 75th-anniversary celebrations of KASSIA, highlighting its role in promoting MSMEs in Karnataka. The event will feature the launch of a platinum jubilee logo and e-initiatives, with participation from industry leaders and officials.

Celebrating 75 Years: KASSIA's Platinum Jubilee Marks a Milestone for Karnataka's MSMEs
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) on May 17 at Bengaluru's Gnana Jyothi Auditorium. The event marks a significant milestone in KASSIA's 75-year history of advocating for MSMEs in the region.

During a press conference, KASSIA President M G Rajagopal highlighted that the Chief Minister will also launch the platinum jubilee logo and unveil several e-initiatives, including a B2B portal, Udyog portal, and an e-commerce platform. Attendees will include key stakeholders such as major MSME units, policymakers, and industry leaders from both central and state governments.

KASSIA, founded in 1949 by freedom fighter R S Aradhya, now boasts over 13,000 direct members and 132 affiliated associations. Playing a crucial role in the MSME sector, which contributes 2.2% to the national GDP, the association has consistently fostered innovation, exports, and employment while promoting the interests of its members. Special dignitaries attending the event include Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other notable government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

