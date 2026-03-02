Left Menu

Gujarat's Semiconductor Leap: Strengthening Ties with Global Industry Leaders

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has engaged with global industry leaders to advance the state's semiconductor landscape. Meetings highlighted plans for developing memory modules, powerchip manufacturing, and R&D centers, bolstering Gujarat's position as a key hub in the semiconductor sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, has embarked on an international outreach mission aimed at reinforcing the state's semiconductor ecosystem. During the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2026 in Gandhinagar, Patel engaged in dialogue with industry leaders from around the globe.

The discussions, held as part of one-on-one strategic meetings, centered around the establishment of advanced facilities for memory modules, powerchip manufacturing, and semiconductor research and development centers. There was also a focus on the setup of specialty chemical facilities to support the burgeoning industry.

Notably, Patel met with several key figures in the industry, including Meghav Mehta of Deepak Nitrite and Dato Seri Lee Hung Loong from Hotayi Electronic. With initiatives ongoing in Dholera and Sanand, along with a proactive policy stance, Gujarat is set to enhance its role as India's semiconductor gateway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

