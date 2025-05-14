Left Menu

Wholesale Inflation Dips: Easing Prices Signal Economic Adjustments

The wholesale price inflation dropped to 0.85% in April, reflecting easing prices in food articles, fuel, and manufactured goods. This decline could prompt the Reserve Bank of India to consider further interest rate cuts to boost the economy.

The government's latest figures reveal a significant drop in wholesale price inflation, which fell to 0.85% in April. This marks a continuation of the downward trend from March's 2.05% and the previous year's 1.19%. Key contributors to this decrease include eased prices of food articles, manufactured products, and fuel.

A notable deflation of 18.26% was observed in vegetables, while onions saw inflation drop to 0.20% in April, down from 26.65% in March. This deflation in food items accompanies a decrease in fuel and power costs, which registered a deflation of 2.18%, indicating a broad-based price easing.

The Reserve Bank of India may consider further interest rate cuts with retail inflation now at 3.16%, the lowest since July 2019. The central bank's recent monetary policy cut by 0.25% to 6% aims to stimulate the economy amid global trade challenges.

