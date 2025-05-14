Wholesale Inflation Dips: Easing Prices Signal Economic Adjustments

The government's latest figures reveal a significant drop in wholesale price inflation, which fell to 0.85% in April. This marks a continuation of the downward trend from March's 2.05% and the previous year's 1.19%. Key contributors to this decrease include eased prices of food articles, manufactured products, and fuel.

A notable deflation of 18.26% was observed in vegetables, while onions saw inflation drop to 0.20% in April, down from 26.65% in March. This deflation in food items accompanies a decrease in fuel and power costs, which registered a deflation of 2.18%, indicating a broad-based price easing.

The Reserve Bank of India may consider further interest rate cuts with retail inflation now at 3.16%, the lowest since July 2019. The central bank's recent monetary policy cut by 0.25% to 6% aims to stimulate the economy amid global trade challenges.

