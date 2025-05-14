Left Menu

Manali Petrochemicals' Profits Surge Amid Global Challenges

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10.81 crore for Q4 2025, a significant increase from Rs 5.27 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's strategic focus on cost efficiency, product diversification, and ESG commitments drove growth despite economic headwinds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:46 IST
Manali Petrochemicals' Profits Surge Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has announced a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10.81 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, marking a substantial improvement over last year's Rs 5.27 crore in the same period.

The Chennai-based company reported that its total income for the quarter rose to Rs 238.34 crore, up from Rs 200.49 crore last year, while the annual income reached Rs 921.63 crore. Leadership attributes this success to strategic efforts in cost efficiency, expanded product offerings, and implementation of a global mergers and acquisitions plan despite global economic challenges.

Chairman Ashwin Muthiah highlighted the firm's commitment to sustainability, emphasizing initiatives in ESG, while Managing Director R Chandrasekar noted the role of international subsidiaries in bolstering R&D and promoting greener solutions. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, pending approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025