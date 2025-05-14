Manali Petrochemicals' Profits Surge Amid Global Challenges

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has announced a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10.81 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, marking a substantial improvement over last year's Rs 5.27 crore in the same period.

The Chennai-based company reported that its total income for the quarter rose to Rs 238.34 crore, up from Rs 200.49 crore last year, while the annual income reached Rs 921.63 crore. Leadership attributes this success to strategic efforts in cost efficiency, expanded product offerings, and implementation of a global mergers and acquisitions plan despite global economic challenges.

Chairman Ashwin Muthiah highlighted the firm's commitment to sustainability, emphasizing initiatives in ESG, while Managing Director R Chandrasekar noted the role of international subsidiaries in bolstering R&D and promoting greener solutions. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, pending approval.

