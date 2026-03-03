Natanz Nuclear Site: Damage Amid Airstrike Campaign

Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site has experienced some recent damage, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The damage is reported to be a consequence of a joint US-Israeli airstrike campaign.

The IAEA emphasized that while damage occurred to the entrance buildings of the underground facility, there are no expected radiological consequences, alleviating immediate safety concerns.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions and the significant geopolitical dynamics surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)