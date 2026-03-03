Iran's Natanz nuclear site sustained 'some recent damage,' though 'no radiological consequence,'reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:10 IST
Iran's Natanz nuclear site sustained 'some recent damage,' though 'no radiological consequence,'reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.N. Demands Investigation into Assault on Iranian Girls' School
Pakistan Security Forces Repel Afghan Taliban Attacks, Inflict Heavy Losses
Australia's Fuel Security Amid Middle East Tensions
Lieutenant Governor Reviews Security Amid Protests in J&K
Punjab's Social Security Triumph: Recovery Efforts and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled