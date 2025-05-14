European Markets Stall After Trade Deal Rally

European shares saw a decline on Wednesday, halting a four-day rally influenced by the recent trade deals between the U.S. and both the UK and China. The STOXX 600, tracking companies across the continent, was down by 0.2% early morning GMT, reversing a 2.2% rise witnessed over the previous sessions.

The rally began following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with Britain, further buoyed by the U.S.-China truce on tariffs. Fiona Cincotta of City Index attributed the pause to investors awaiting further developments, with the market already benefitting from the optimistic trade environment.

Despite some market gains, key European technology and consumer goods stocks fell. Notable declines included Imperial Brands and TUI, while Alcon and Brenntag also faced losses. However, Burberry surged after exceeding profit expectations, showcasing the mixed outcomes for the region's corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)