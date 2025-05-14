Left Menu

European Markets Stall After Trade Deal Rally

European shares dipped on Wednesday after a four-day rally, influenced by recent U.S.-UK and U.S.-China trade deals. While optimism from these deals spurred some sectors, individual stocks like Imperial Brands and TUI fell. Despite mixed earnings, analysts project a 1.9% profit increase for European companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:36 IST
European Markets Stall After Trade Deal Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares saw a decline on Wednesday, halting a four-day rally influenced by the recent trade deals between the U.S. and both the UK and China. The STOXX 600, tracking companies across the continent, was down by 0.2% early morning GMT, reversing a 2.2% rise witnessed over the previous sessions.

The rally began following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with Britain, further buoyed by the U.S.-China truce on tariffs. Fiona Cincotta of City Index attributed the pause to investors awaiting further developments, with the market already benefitting from the optimistic trade environment.

Despite some market gains, key European technology and consumer goods stocks fell. Notable declines included Imperial Brands and TUI, while Alcon and Brenntag also faced losses. However, Burberry surged after exceeding profit expectations, showcasing the mixed outcomes for the region's corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025