Bharti Airtel's Profits Skyrocket with Strategic Moves

Bharti Airtel reported a five-fold increase in consolidated net profit for March 2025, spurred by a tariff hike and tax benefits. The company's revenue also grew significantly, with notable gains on both the BSE and NSE. Airtel's strategic financial decisions have bolstered its standing in the telecom market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bharti Airtel's shares experienced a notable boost on Wednesday, closing nearly 1 percent higher following an impressive five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter.

The telecommunications giant saw its stock rise by 0.74 percent, reaching Rs 1,834.40 on the BSE after an intra-day peak of Rs 1,870. Similarly, the NSE recorded a 0.95 percent gain for Airtel, hitting Rs 1,837.90, with an intra-day high of Rs 1,870.70.

This surge comes in the wake of Bharti Airtel's announcement of a net profit of Rs 11,022 crore for the quarter, largely attributed to tariff adjustments and advantageous tax resolutions. Revenue from operations rose by 27 percent to Rs 47,876.2 crore, further solidifying Airtel's robust market position amid evolving industry dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

